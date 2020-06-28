God is with you: pray, listen, live in hope

Who is in charge in this world? The Bible gives a surprising answer: Satan. Make no mistake – his is no eternal power, nor is it limitless here and now. Nevertheless, he is described as the prince of this world.
When he offered to give Jesus the kingdoms of the world if He would bow down, the Lord did not challenge his ability to do that (at least on a limited basis), but responded that it is written that the people of God are to “Worship the Lord your God and serve Him only.”
What this means for us is that we would do well to remember that we live in a fallen world – one where forces of evil have much sway.
In his book Is God To Blame?, Greg Boyd puts it this way: “We live in the midst of a spiritual battlefield where we face evil daily.
“Yet we are also in the midst of an ambiguity that hinders us from knowing why any given evil occurs as it does.
“Can we find solace, hope and courage in the midst of this war, especially when we face meaningless evil?”
Boyd then offers six principles for enduring this reality. I offer them to you here with a few edits:
1. Fix your eyes on Jesus.
When people are facing evil they often draw conclusions about the nature of God. This is a mistake.
Allowing events to shape our picture of God causes us to mistrust and even resent God.
When our eyes are fixed on Jesus, however, we can see that the arbitrary events of life reflect the war-torn nature of the cosmos, and we can trust in God’s love for us in the midst of the struggle, just as he did.
2. Remember that God is with you.
When people go through radical suffering, they often feel alone. When we are in the midst of suffering we must remember that God is with us and is on our side.
This can bring a peace that “surpasses all understanding.” (Philippians 4:7).
This peace is not based on circumstances of life. It is the perfect peace of God, who is never caught off guard, never anxious and never overwhelmed.
3. Yield to His redemptive power.
Paul teaches: “We know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him who have been called according to his purpose.” (Romans 8:28).
In all things, whatever or whoever caused them, “God works for the good.”
Wherever we find ourselves, and however we got there, we can know that God is already at work to bring good out of it.
4. Let go of the “why” question and confront evil.
In the midst of suffering, we often want to know why it is happening.
However, in most cases the why question is utterly useless and unanswerable.
There are just too many variables that have contributed to any particular episode of suffering.
We are not to seek the reasons for the evil. Instead we are to do everything possible to bring the situation into conformity with God’s will.
“Why” questions are actually a distraction from this calling to confront evil.
5. Live in the Spirit.
How do we know what we should accept as good and what we should confront as evil? The most fundamental answer is found in “living in the Spirit.” (Galatians 5:16).
While we know God’s general will for us in Jesus Christ and through scripture, usually we don’t know God’s specific will for particular circumstances except through the Spirit. Pray, then listen closely and patiently.
6. Live in hope knowing it all will be worth it.
Ultimately, there will come a time when God has conquered all suffering and evil.
At that point, God’s home will be our home. The earth will be rid of all sin, sorrow, sickness and death.
We will continually live in the presence of God’s love. All our desires that are frustrated in this war-torn age will be fulfilled.
The most fundamental hope the Bible gives us is not that everything now follows God’s will but that someday God’s purposes will be done on earth as they are in heaven.