“When I am afraid, I put my trust in you.” (Psalm 56:3 NIV)
These are strange and perilous times. Who could have imagined just a few short months ago that the world would be all but shut down?
I know that the tendency among Christians in troubled times is to look to the Bible’s prophecies about the End Times, the season before Jesus returns in glory. That is true right now. Many are wondering if His return could be near.
But as I thought and prayed about the situation I found myself drawn instead to the book of Genesis and particularly to the 11th chapter.
The first nine verses tell us of a great society that had developed in the centuries after the flood, settling in the plain of Shinar (Babylonia).
The Bible says something very interesting about this culture. It had one language and used the same words.
That is to say, not only could people communicate freely, but they all meant the same thing by the words they said.
No misunderstandings. No conflicts. In a sense it must have been a wonderful time.
Then we are told that this great civilization that all got along with one another came up with a plan to cement themselves together for the centuries.
They would build a great city with a high tower as a way to make a name for themselves. But before they could execute their plan we discover that this displeased the Lord.
As He surveyed the situation He said, “If as one people speaking one language they have begun to do this, then nothing they plan to do will be impossible for them.”
And He told His angelic band, “Come, let us go down and confuse their language so they will not understand each other.”
Construction on their city came to a screeching halt. People scattered over the face of the earth. And the place was called Babel, the place of confusion.
This is a peculiar story. We are left to wonder what exactly God found threatening about a united humanity – until we read the rest of Genesis 11.
In it we are introduced to a fellow named Abram. God soon calls Abram to leave his home and family and establishes a covenant with him that will many centuries and generations later lead to Jesus as our Savior and Lord.
Here’s the parallel I see with today. Not many years ago it seemed as though the world was entering a season of peace and tranquility that would never be broken.
But hand in hand with that positive development was a growing secularism, a confidence that all of this had been done without the help of any gods. Humanity had an overwhelming confidence (or, perhaps, arrogance) in itself.
Look at where we are a couple of decades later. Wars have engulfed and impoverished many nations. Cultures have been upended, so that our neighbors have become our enemies. Now a new disease that has become a global pandemic has people everywhere alarmed.
Could it be that God has scrambled our understanding? That He is reminding us once again as in the days of Babel that no matter what humanity accomplishes, we need Him?
Join me in praying that the great outcome of these troubled times will be a renewed understanding of how much mankind needs a Savior.
Take heart in this truth: God’s light shines brightest when the path is darkest!