Humility precedes hearing and helping

2 Chronicles 7:14 “If My people who are called by My name will humble themselves and pray and seek My face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, will forgive their sin and will heal their land”
Millions will gather during National Day of Prayer events to petition God’s mercy and grace upon the nation.
Many will quote Psalm 33:12, “Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord, the people whom He has chosen for His own inheritance.”
This, of course, assumes God is the Lord of the nation. And now more than any other time, prayer gatherings will recite 2 Chronicles 7:14.
There will be pleas for God to hear the prayers offered and respond by healing the land.
But one must look closely at 2 Chronicles 7:14 and see that there is a prerequisite to God hearing and healing—humility. In fact, humility precedes praying, seeking and turning.
The problem, pain and pestilence that was sent or allowed by God was a chastening tool for a nation that claimed God as the Lord of their nation but had turned away from Him.
The nation began to serve other gods. The relief from the calamities begins with humility.
Humility is a submission to God as Lord and commitment to being obedient to His will. Humility allows us to recognize God’s chastening and stop our evil ways.
It is unfortunate that some of us can feel the hurt but refuse to be humble. We continue in our arrogance and pride even in our selfish ways, yet we pray that God hears and heals.
We want our freedoms despite the possible harm it may cause others. We are concerned with material losses more than the spiritual lacking in our nation. Pride comes before the fall.
Yet, there is still an opportunity to change. God is patient. When we tear our hearts in humility and not just our clothes in frustration, God’s graciousness and compassion is shown.
He is slow to anger, abounding in mercy and relenting of evil. But hearing and healing come only after humility of the heart.
Let this National Day of Prayer begin with a humbling of the heart so that we can experience the hearing and healing promised by God.