H
ey Folks, May this letter find you at peace with your neighbor and filled with love for your family. I pray that they are safe in the arms of Jesus now and forever.
I heard it said once don’t confuse me with the facts, my mind is made up. So many of us think this way from time to time based on how our lives are going.
Our reality for the current may or may not be based on truth. It may be founded on what will it take right now to get me through this day.
Billy Graham penned, “Our job in life is not to be successful but to be faithful.”
Many Christians would prefer to hear “What a great guy” from the crowds rather than “well done, good and faithful servant” from the Master.
There are those who refuse God’s will, but expect His approval. I’m sure you have heard it said you shouldn’t cast stones if you live in a glass house. When I point my finger there are three fingers pointing back at me.
“Whoever causes the upright to go astray in an evil way, he himself will fall into his own pit, but the blameless will inherit good.” (Proverbs 28:10)
In the next few weeks we will have a chance to cast a vote. We have a day set aside to pick and choose what we hope will better our little slice of the world. Will we stand like a lion on the side of truth or flee with the pressure of party lines and succumb to vengeance or evil.
My encouragement is to stand for what is in your heart, what’s in your conscience. Do for others as you would do for yourself. Look at the facts, be informed and not conformed to popular opinion. To show partiality is not good because for a piece of bread man will transgress.
It’s hard to maintain right in a world filled with wrong; if you don’t stand for something you will fall for anything.
God gave us what is called the Shama, the Lord our God! The Lord is one!
“And you shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul, with all your mind and all your strength.
“The second is like this: you shall love your neighbor as yourself!” (Matthew 22:37,39)
When we make any decisions in life these are the two truths we should consider; is God in it and is it unselfish?
“Happy is the man who is always reverent, but he who hardens his heart will fall into calamity.” (Proverbs 28:14)
To have a proper sense of awe and worship for God, which results in an appreciation for God’s truth and a desire to live by it, will change the world; and we could all use a little change.