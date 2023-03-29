Revival is in the air. A fresh wind of God’s presence is encountering college campuses, breaking out in our churches and releasing amongst His people. Scripture says in 2 Chronicles 16:9, “For the eyes of the Lord run to and fro throughout the whole earth, to show Himself strong on behalf of those whose heart is perfect toward Him.”
The good news about revival is that it has little to do with a physical place. Remaining in a prayer gathering for an extended period of time is not it. We as children of God are carriers of revival. A revival usually has a few main themes; they are repentance, hunger and joy. It is a time where we tarry in the presence of God.
By definition, to tarry means to linger with expectation. In our fast paced world, this is a foreign concept. To wait, to dwell, to abide, to remain. We live in a world that is about me, myself and I. We want to climb the corporate ladder and go higher, and I believe the Lord is handing out shovels and extending an invitation for His people to go deeper. It’s an upside down Kingdom and we are partners with Him in making things right side up.
Our attention span as humans isn’t significantly greater than that of a goldfish. We are inundated with news and information. Whether it’s a natural disaster, a war, a crime - whatever it is, we are captivated for a moment and then move on.
It’s human nature, we all do it. But something significant happens when we can learn to sit with things, to be okay in the silence. God meets with us in a prepared place, when our hearts are yearning and positioned to hear from Him.
The Bible doesn’t say He’s making all new things but that He is making all things new. He is restoring, redeeming and bringing dead things back to life. Something doesn’t need to be revived if it is not currently dormant.
The Jesus Movement from the 60s and 70s is resurfacing and once again making waves as the new “Jesus Revolution” film made its way to theaters. History repeats itself as we once again see people looking for love in all the wrong places.
The human heart has an insatiable hole that only the grace of God can fill. God wants to use us, as He did back then, to be conduits of His goodness and mercy. We are to remind people how much they are loved and how good God really is. It doesn’t matter the packaging.
The methods may change but the message never does. Hebrews 10:14 in the Message says, “It was a perfect sacrifice by a perfect person to perfect some very imperfect people. By the single offering, He did everything that needed to be done for everyone who takes part in the purifying process.” He did for us what we couldn’t do for ourselves. That is the Good New of the Gospel. Jesus stepped on the scene and bridged the chasm for sinful humanity to commune with and access this loving God.
All throughout scripture, God uses ordinary people to do extraordinary things. The Apostle Paul used to persecute Christians, has a dramatic encounter with God and goes on to write 2/3rds of the New Testament. While awaiting his execution, Paul writes with a sense of urgency to his young protégée Timothy. He says in 2 Timothy 1:6, “stir up the gift of God which is in you…”
Some translations say fan into flame. If you’ve ever tended to a campfire, you know it takes focus and concentration to keep those embers aflame. The same is true with our spiritual lives. We’ve got to stay burning. We cannot rely on old encounters, memories of the past or the good old days. We need fresh encounters with God daily, fresh oil to keep our lamps burning.
I believe as the people of God stir it up, He will be faithful to pour it out. Lord bring revival. Ignite us individually so we can be a force to be reckoned with corporately.