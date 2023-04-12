Let Easter change your life

I write this before Easter, praying for a glorious and holy remembrance of the events of the day. The services and celebrations we prepared for in Lent have been done. Easter Monday used to be a holiday but not observed so much anymore. We enter the Season of Easter in the church calendar. The Easter Season is 50 days long, culminating in Pentecost which brings the gift of the Holy Spirit to us all.
After Easter morning do we just make egg salad, eat the candy and try to clean up the gosh darned confetti? We got the day over, now go on back to the routine perhaps with a somewhat stronger sense of faith and renewal. We speak a great deal about Lent as preparation for Easter. Perhaps we can be more intentional about how to spend this Easter season as a preparation for the Kingdom.
The empty tomb brings the utter and complete victory of God’s grace, mercy and love over the forces of sin, evil and death. We don’t talk much about HOW Easter has changed the world, mostly we can say THAT it changed the world. Something so unspeakable (in a good way) can be hard to put into words.
The church season of Easter is 50 days long. Not just one day. The changes Easter brings are for all time. Scott Gunn writes “Shouldn’t we talk about Easter more? Shouldn’t we celebrate the stunning victory of love over evil more? Shouldn’t we reflect on what it means to be an Easter Christian more?
Mary saw the impossible and yet it happened. Everything we think we know about the universe is changed. Death is not the end. Evil does not triumph. Might does not assure victory. Fear cannot reign supreme. If we can but overturn our notion of what is possible, we too can say “I have seen the Lord”...No theological argument, or justification. A new way of looking at the world and those around us.
Has an estranged relationship been reconciled? Has someone gotten well? Has someone who is lost found meaning and purpose? Do we meet Jesus and not recognize him?
Easter involves the risk of being changed. What if we stop seeing people as either good or bad? What if we forgive ourselves and others? We go to church to gather to offer prayers and praises; to give something in thanksgiving for all that God has done for us (our time, ourselves, our love). We go to be nourished by Christ’s body and blood in the Eucharist, by joining in the company of our neighbors in hearing scripture, sharing Christ’s love.
Easter Day happened again this year. What if we keep it going through the season and allow it to change our lives? In the gospel of John, rather than making a list of the benefits of faith, Jesus says: “Come and see.” As we reflect on ways we see the Easter story in our lives, we too can invite others to come and see.