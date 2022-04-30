It is always a good idea to remind ourselves how good God is!
This will be my objective for this article, to remind us of His goodness and love for those that can believe it.
“The fool has said in his heart, There is no God. They are corrupt, They have done abominable works, there is none who does good.
“The Lord looks down from heaven upon the children of men, to see if there are any who understand, who seek God.” (Psalm 14:1,2).
This passage should challenge every reader to be counted as one who understands and seeks God.
Before we can see the goodness of God in a wicked world, we must have a heart transformation and realize we need His help in this endeavor.
“Oh give thanks to the Lord for He is good! for His mercy endures forever.” (Psalm 107:1).
“Oh that men would give thanks to the Lord for His goodness, and for His wonderful works to the children of men!
“For He satisfies the hungry soul, And fills the hungry soul with goodness.” (Psalm 107:8,9).
When we meditate on the goodness of God, it helps us release stressful situations to His care.
It helps us in our daily routine knowing God is for us, not against us. In this unstable environment we find ourselves in, it is a blessing to know that Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today and forever.
Let your light shine in a dark world.
“Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good.” (Romans 12:21).