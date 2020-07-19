As you’ve read through the gospels, have you noticed how often Jesus ends His difficult teachings by saying, “Let those with ears hear?” What is up with that? I mean, we’ve all got ears so what does He mean?
Have you also noticed how quick we are to take up a defensive posture, to self-preserve, to do whatever it takes to maintain or regain power, especially if someone is calling us out for some questionable behavior? Maybe this is why Jesus didn’t say, “Let those with mouths, give their rebuttal.”
No. Jesus knew that we would need help with the sacrament of listening. It is humbling to listen – to give the gift of our ears and our attention – because in this act, we give ourselves over to another human.
Our focus is on the other person’s experience – receiving it, not rejecting it; empathizing with it, not denying its reality; fully hearing, not simultaneously thinking up our next defensive move.
God has given you ears; who do you need to hear?
Paul wrote to the Philippians to address disunity among their community. In chapter 2, he gives us the key to overcoming it: humility. He instructs his congregation to adopt the mind of Christ so that they can then adopt the ways of Christ.
He gave us some checkpoints to reflect on:
• Don’t do anything for selfish purposes.
• Think of others as better than yourselves.
• Instead of watching out for your own good, watch out for the good of others.
Let those with ears hear.
Today, we would all do well to use our ears more than our mouths. It’s all the rage to express our opinions, to demand our rights at the expense of others, to deny the validity of others’ experiences, to make ourselves louder than our opposition.
We have collectively and individually failed to adopt the mind of Christ. Let those with ears hear.
Going forward, let’s get quiet. Perhaps then we will hear the voices of those on the margins, the voices of the vulnerable and the voices of those who feel forgotten…for these are the very ones Jesus told us to care about and to care for; these are the ones Jesus claimed He would always be present with.
No wonder we are invited to the sacrament of listening. It is here that we will find fellowship with God. Let those with ears hear.