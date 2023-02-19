Memories of the Mt. Moriah experience

by Barbara Martin
Staff Reporter
Less than 20 years after the end of slavery in Texas, the Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, which stands on the corner of Oak and Market Streets, in Goliad, was established.
As recorded in the church history, the church was organized on the third Sunday in June of 1884.
The early congregation held worship services at the U.B.F. Hall and from house to house until they were able to build a permanent edifice. The first piece of property they purchased cost $22.
The members pulled together, kept the faith, and eventually a church was built. They held fish fries and entertainments as fundraisers to help keep the church going.
The written history of the early years is peppered with accounts of how the men of the church physically used their talents and skills to make necessary improvements and updates to the church building. They prayed together, praised together and they trusted God as a body, much like the early church in the Bible. “And all that believed were together, and had all things common.” (Acts 2:44)
That same sense of family, faith, love and togetherness has been part of what makes Mt. Moriah who she is from 1884 until this day.
Never having had a large membership, Mt. Moriah might be considered to be a “small” church by some. But, she stands tall in the hearts of many, the local community, the American Baptist Western District and beyond. As it’s often said in the Black Baptist church, “God doesn’t count numbers, He makes numbers count.” That sentiment has certainly manifested itself in the life of the Mt. Moriah Baptist Church.
Generation after generation of the same families have grown up in Mt. Moriah. Some of the current members today are direct descendants of those who united with the church in the early days.
Those who have moved away, don’t hesitate to come back to visit. Former members, and some who were never members (but their relatives were), have always been willing to share their time, talent and finances with the church. They are willing to make sacrifices, just because it’s Mt. Moriah.
In his song, “Little Wooden Church on the Hill,” gospel song writer Thomas A. Dorsey penned these words, and, everyone who has ever been a part of Mt. Moriah can certainly identify.
Verse 1: “It was in my childhood, many years ago, with the spirit of the Savior, I was filled, at an old fashion meeting, my memory lingers still, in that little old wooden church, way out on the hill.
Verse 3: “Many folk have passed us, and many folk have gone, but that sweet old golden memory lingers still, I’m gonna keep that holy spirit, till death my body chills. I got it in that wooden church, out on that hill.”
And, oh how precious those memories are.
Former member Katina Roberson, who now resides in Victoria, shared, “My many memories of Mt. Moriah ....... from Cousin Elizabeth and Cousin Ernestine (speaking of the Pullam sisters) giving us those Easter and Christmas speeches. Then I remembered when I became a mother I would get those $1 envelopes for Mother’s Day. Last, but not least, those youth conventions to Robstown, doing the Bible drills.”
Roberson also remembers the day she was baptized, by the Rev. Bobby T. Martin.
Her mother, Verna Hutchinson, is now the second eldest, active member of Mt. Moriah. Her family’s membership at the church began with her great-grandparents, Deacon Henry and Lizzie Pullam. Hutchinson treasures the teaching she received at Mt. Moriah, in particular, church etiquette. She recalls being taught as a child not to walk or talk when a Bible scripture is being read or when someone is praying. That has stuck with her. She also shared that she was taught public speaking; she is still shy about doing it, but she will when necessary.
Her sister, Joyce Comfort, simply said, “It’s home.” She was raised up and baptized there. In adulthood, she moved away from Goliad; but, when she came back, she returned to Mt. Moriah. She explained, “I have always felt an attachment to Mt. Moriah. I am still getting the same type of Bible-based teaching that I grew up on.” Comfort is the eldest active member in the church.
Georgia Jones also grew up in Mt. Moriah. She said, “Mt. Moriah instilled in me a strong faith in God.”
Sisters Janice J. Lott, Debra Sue Brandon and Charla J. Hutchens also grew up in Mt. Moriah. Their roots at the church also began with their great-grandfather, Henry Pullam. They shared, “Just the mention of her name brings sweet memories of love we’ll forever proclaim. For generations past, present and generations to come, Mt. Moriah Baptist Church is the foundation to our (Pullams & Lotts family) spiritual wealth in Jesus Christ.
Among the special services the sisters recall are Women’s Day, Youth Day, Pastoral Anniversary, Western District Association Board/Congress meetings, Christmas, Easter and Mother’s Day programs and third Sunday musicals. And in her early years, Mt. Moriah hosted the Colored High School graduations.
But, perhaps the most memorable is the Annual Homecoming and Church Anniversary, held the second Sunday in October. Excitement was in the air from Sunday School and throughout the 11 a.m. worship service as service was rendered to the Lord.
The sisters recalled, “During the service there were the smells of barbecue brisket, ribs, chicken, sausage, (sometimes a whole pig or calf was donated and cooked by family and friends)pinto beans, greens, green beans, cushaw, candied sweet potatoes, cornbread, sweet potato pie, pecan pie, lemon pie, pound cake, chocolate cake, sock-it-to-me-cake, peach cobbler and a smorgasbord of other delicious scents would seep through the doors; all to be washed down with Stine’s special punch.”
Lunch was served, and then everyone came back for the 3 p.m. service. Following that service, another meal was served.
“Her pews overflowed to the seam with the people who were ready, willing and able to be in the church house to celebrate, praise and bless the Lord for the church we love.”
That 3 p.m. service would not have been complete without hearing these words from the late Elizabeth Pullam after she read the church history, “I love thy church. O’ God; her walls before me stand, dear as the apple of thine eye, engraven on thy hand. For her our tears shall fall, for her our prayers ascend, for her our toils and cares be given, till toils and cares shall end.” (from a song written by Timothy Dwight)
As the daughter of one of the former pastors, I, too, have many memories of the Mt. Moriah Baptist Church. I remember the reciting speeches for Easter and Christmas programs, traveling from Refugio in the early morning hours of Easter Sunday for sunrise service (followed by a big breakfast), writing themes for the Annual Youth Day, Sunday school, Annual Women’s Day programs (always held on a Friday night) and the Annual Church Anniversary and Homecoming service, and the revival held each May with the Rev. James D. Ramey, pastor of the Antioch Baptist Church, of Aransas Pass, as the evangelist.
And the list goes on and on. But most of all I remember the love, for each other, and for the Lord. I remember the care and concern, the teaching. Several times in my adult life people have said to me, “I don’t know how you do that.” That being, getting up to speak before a crowd. My answer is always, “I grew up in Mt. Moriah.”
On Aug. 17, 2019, Mt. Moriah Baptist Church received an Historical Marker from the State of Texas Historical Commission.
In her long lifetime, the written history of Mt. Moriah only lists 16 pastors. That, alone, speaks volumes.
The Rev. Terry Glover, of Cuero, is the current pastor of the church. Rev. Antonio Rojas is an associate minister. The deacons are Harold Littles and Art Garza.
In recent years, Mt. Moriah has gone from only having worship services on the second and forth Sundays of the month to every Sunday. Today the membership holds Sunday morning services in the fellowship hall rather than in the sanctuary, due to repairs needing to be made. The membership is still praying and trusting God to make a way, knowing that He will. After all, that has always been the Mt. Moriah way.
•bmartin@mysoutex.com•