Mt. Moriah Baptist Church in Goliad will be selling barbecue brisket sandwiches every second Saturday at Goliad Market Day in downtown Goliad.
The proceeds will be used to finish the construction of the church.
Mt. Moriah Baptist Church in Goliad will be selling barbecue brisket sandwiches every second Saturday at Goliad Market Day in downtown Goliad.
The proceeds will be used to finish the construction of the church.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.