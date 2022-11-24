While I may be Colbi’s and Teddy’s “best friend, I come in second in Colbi’s eyes as the best cookie maker. When Colbi is eating cookies made by other ladies she will tell them how good their cookie is, but “Nonnie makes the best cookies in the world.”
We will talk about the different kinds of cookies Nonnie makes and, more importantly, how Nonnie lets her help make them.
One day Nonnie and Popsie went to see them and Nonnie wasn’t feeling well enough to make cookies with Colbi so up steps Popsie!
Colbi and I get all the ingredients out, stir them, mix them, get the pans sprayed and ready, the oven preheated, all set to go. Popsie gets dough on a spoon; Colbit uses her finger to push it off onto the pan (with snickerdoodles we roll it in sugar and cinnamon first) and then pop them into the oven.
They tasted great. Didn’t last long either. I felt pretty good about the experience. Colbi and I made really good cookies.
However, she told her mom later, “Popsie makes good cookies – but Nonnie is better.” Well, I am still her best friend, but Nonnie is the better cookie maker – I just gotta learn to live with it.
Jesus tells us, “I am the way, and the truth, and the life; no one comes to the Father but through Me.” (John 14:6) He calls Lazarus His friend and goes and raises him from the dead.
He then goes and dies on the cross so He can raise us from the dead to spend eternity with Him. What a friend we have in Jesus.