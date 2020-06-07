Pentecost celebrates the fulfillment of a promise

The church has just celebrated the great feast of Pentecost.
We are in the afterglow of this celebration and the Easter season of Jesus’ resurrection from the dead and His ascension into heavenly glory.
Many times I have been asked, “what exactly is Pentecost?” You might have even heard it said, “It’s Greek to me!”
I remember well my first pastorate in Bloomington. Going through the old parish photographs, I came across one of a red wagon being pulled down the church aisle with a large candle-lit cake on it.
The next photograph showed the cake parked in front of the altar. And the third showed what was written on it, “Happy Birthday!”
They were celebrating Pentecost Sunday by celebrating the birthday of the church in a very modern way for the 1980s.
Pentecost, in our time, celebrates the moment when the promised Holy Spirit came down upon Mary and the disciples gathered behind locked doors.
They had witnessed Jesus ascend into Heaven, and now they were together celebrating one of the principal ancient Jewish feasts: a feast of weeks, a feast of the harvest.
Gathered celebrating the feast of 50 days (yes ‘pentecost’ comes from a Greek translation of a Hebrew word), they received something new to celebrate: the coming of the Holy Spirit, the gift of tongues and the gift of the birth of the church.
“And suddenly from heaven there came a sound like the rush of a violent wind, and it filled the entire house where they were sitting. Divided tongues, as of fire, appeared among them and a tongue rested on each of them. All of them were filled with the Holy Spirit and began to speak in other languages as the Spirit gave them ability.” (Acts 2:2-4).
These last seven weeks have been so strange to many of us. Locked behind our own doors, we have been able to come out only recently; but, almost as if we have been renewed by our own denial of self.
You have probably prayed more, read more of your Bible, watched more church online, talked with your children more, called and checked on more of your neighbors and maybe even slept a little bit more.
It has been a training of our wills for God and an example of what we truly need and desire.
In essence, our coming forth is another example of the Holy Spirit at work among us.
We are the church to whom the Holy Spirit gives the ability to live and move and have our being in Jesus’ name.
Take some time this week to acknowledge the gifts of Pentecost in your life!
And, as you move from behind locked doors do so with the peace that only God can give.
Happy birthday to you.