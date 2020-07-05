I want to take a moment to encourage our community to a higher calling.
Our Lord challenges His followers to love God with all our strength, hearts and minds and our neighbors as ourselves.
That sounds so simple, yet our society is lacking in this area. The Bible teaches that God is love, and those that love God love one another.
I believe that as ambassadors of God’s kingdom His children need to rise up as witnesses of a good and merciful God in the middle of trying times.
Jesus said if you love someone in His name you’re loving Him.
Let’s continue to seek God and His peace over our community and its’ inhabitants.
“Lord, we pray over the leaders of our local government for wise and unified decisions. We pray over our law enforcement, volunteer fire fighters, EMS and all first responders for Your protection and guidance. Thank you, Lord, for every pastor and spiritual leader over Your church in our region. Keep us mindful of You in all we say and do. We love you, Father, in Jesus name. Amen.”