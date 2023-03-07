We have now entered the season of Lent, the 40 days and 40 nights in which we try to discipline our wills more closely to the will of our Lord. While the ashes may already be gone from our foreheads, the mark of what the Lord is calling us to do is still present in our souls as we seek His mercy.
The psalm response for the first Sunday of Lent helps to set the theme for the season: “Be merciful, O Lord, for we have sinned.” (Psalm 51)
Written by King David himself, who had committed adultery and was complicit in murder as a result of his lust of Bathsheba (2 Samuel 11-24), he acknowledges his offense, and realizes that now his sin is always before him (Psalm 51: 5-6), even to future generations. He calls upon the Lord’s mercy and goodness to “wipe out my offense ... thoroughly wash me from my guilt and of my sin cleanse me. (Psalm 51: 34).
He prays for a clean heart to be created within him, that God would “give me back the joy of your salvation.” (Psalm 51: 14-17) This is at the heart of our Lenten season; we will pray with this psalm repeatedly.
We acknowledge that we are sinners and that our sin is always before us, but finding our way to the Lord, He forgives us and wipes clean our offenses and sins, ultimately by laying down His own life on the cross. It is in that cleanness of heart that we will find our way to the joy of our salvation at Easter, as we look forward to the Lord’s resurrection from the dead. I encourage you, to make this your program this Lenten season.
I realized the other day, this is my 50th Lent, and each one has been a bit different from the last; but the one constant is that God is constantly loving and helping me to discipline my will to be more like His. I was baptized during my first Lent. As an infant, God was already showing me the way to salvation through the waters of rebirth and the grace of the Sacrament of Baptism.
It is also the beginning of my fifth year in Goliad, and I look forward to walking with the parish through these 40 days and 40 nights. There will be more opportunities for confession during this season to help us create a ‘clean heart’.
In addition, as the Lord reminds us, we should also look for opportunities for almsgiving (works of charity), prayer, and fasting. (Matthew 6:1-6, 16-18)
Whether it’s your 50th, 75th, or even your first Lent, the Lord wants to show you His mercy and show you the way to the joy of His salvation. Let us pray that we will be open to that this Lenten season as we acknowledge our offenses, and let us pray for one another.