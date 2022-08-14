Scripture reference Luke 9:51-56: Jews and Samaritans were considered enemies. There was a dispute between them as to which was the Holy site of their faith.
Jews believed that the temple in Jerusalem was the dwelling place of God on earth. The Samaritans believed that Mount Gerizim was the dwelling place of God on earth. This dispute and others divided them for centuries.
As Jesus and his entourage approach a village, he sent messengers to request lodging for the night. The residents of the village refused to accept Jesus’ request for hospitality.
We are not sure why they refused Jesus their hospitality. Possibly it was because, as the Greek text tells us, “Jesus had steadfastly set his face toward Jerusalem.” Therefore his face was not steadfastly set toward Mount Gerizim.
Perhaps the Samaritans thought that since Jesus was headed to Jerusalem and not Mount Gerizim, why offer him hospitality? What does he have to offer us? What we do know is that to refuse someone hospitality was considered a punishable offense.
There were two things that were imperative for survival in the ancient Middle East, water and hospitality. To refuse hospitality to a traveler could mean the difference between life and death for the traveler.
Being inhospitable was unforgivable. James and John expressed this when they asked for Jesus’ permission to call down fire to consume the village. Jesus; however, the incarnate love and grace of God, rebukes them.
It seems that as human beings we have always found ways to divide ourselves based upon what we perceive as different. We find ways to make ourselves special or favored.
Our Holy site is the one favored by God. That makes us favored by God. What truly makes each of us special; however, is that we are all a unique creation of God.
Jesus does not allow the divisions of the Samaritans and the Jews to prevent him from loving the Samaritans and extending to them his grace and forgiveness. He spares them, and goes on to another village.
Jesus responded to the Samaritans’ resistance with love and compassion. We need not fear to let the love and grace of God flow through us to a world in need of transformation.
We are to share the promise of God with others by demonstrating to them that we care, because God cares. God cares because we are all His creation.
The promise of God is that we are in a relationship with God that is eternal. God has promised to always be present with us.
God provides the love and grace we need. Just as Jesus showed compassion and forgiveness to the Samaritan villagers, we too need not hesitate to show this love and grace to those we encounter on our journeys.
We need not fear the present or the future, for God is with us by the power of the Holy Spirit here and now in this moment and in each moment to come. Amen.