The gift of life from God gives a glimpse into His heart

Lamentations 3:32-33 Although he causes grief, he will have compassion according to the abundance of his steadfast love; for he does not willingly afflict or grieve anyone.
For months somewhere buried under layers of snow, in the fenced in area behind the parsonage where my wife and I used to live in Iowa, were two dog bowls.
Both were needed when we moved there, then there was only need for one. We had to put our black lab, Cooper, to sleep shortly after Christmas not long after we moved.
He had hurt himself and was in a tremendous amount of pain. And once he was gone, we were the ones in pain.
Looking back, it seems that we had such a short time together. But that is the way life often works. There is a battle constantly going on between life and death.
And I know we all have been directly affected by that battle. Really, the question is not so much whether or not death has affected us, but rather how we let it affect us in its’ wake.
And without trying to offend anyone, I think there are some things we can learn from our canine friends.
It had just been two years before he passed that my wife and I decided we needed another dog. The anguish of the death of our previous one had somewhat subsided.
The interim period had been filled with our son’s dogs living at our house for a while. Their company was greatly needed therapy. Their enthusiasm for life enhanced our own.
So, soon after our son and daughter-in-law had a permanent place for their dogs, we went searching for one of our own.
There was an ad in the paper. We followed the instructions out onto a ranch, and after meeting the owners and the parents of the pups, we were led into the melee.
The litter had been large, and the yard where they were kept was filled with chubby balls of active fur.
I read somewhere long ago that it is best to have the dog pick you; still, by being the only humans in that area, every one of them wanted our attention. Two, though, soon attached themselves to us.
Yet we had come seeking one; a decision was going to have to be made. We walked outside of the area, outside of the fence, to talk. Our conversation was interrupted by two furry faces at the fence.
They were the ones who had chosen us, followed us across the lawn and were now voicing their displeasure at being separated from us. What would your heart have told you to do?
It had been since that day that each time we came home we were greeted with renewed joy. Even if the separation had only been minutes, the greeting was like a long-sought family reunion.
I have often wondered what the world would be like if we could greet each other, at each meeting, with that same delight. ‘My good friend, my brother, my sister, it is a joy to see you again!’
The good news for my wife and me is that even though we are only greeted by one now, the joy is still catching.
Sometime later when spring pushed away the snow we located both bowls, and thus a reminder of our loss again opened the ache. A loss is like that.
Someone once said that time heals all wounds; I think that time is more like an aspirin, the hurt will always be there, time just helps numb the pain.
And after some time passed, I was able to say that I am at least glad for the time we had together.
Perhaps that is the key to making it through loss; remembering and always holding on to the good things, the gift of having had the time together.
I read somewhere that life is like a window. We look through it from one side and we see the past. We look through it from the other direction and hope to catch a glimpse of the future.
I think that life and all of the connections we make within it are a gift. If it were not for those connections, the experience would be weak at best.
So we should cherish all of our connections and greet them each day with joy.
Therefore, if life is like a window, it is a glimpse into the heart of God who loves us enough to give us life in the first place. And who loves even more to allow death not be the end.
Romans 8:38-39 For I am convinced that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor rulers, nor things present, nor things to come, nor powers, nor height, nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus our Lord.