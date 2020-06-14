The scripture reading for this reflection is John 14:8-17, 25-27.
In this passage Jesus is saying that to know Him is to know God.
Jesus knows God the Father because He is in the Father, and the Father is in Him. It is in this mutual indwelling that we too know God by the power of the Holy Spirit, just as Christ Jesus knows God.
What are the consequences of being filled with the Holy Spirit? Jesus states, “Very truly, I tell you, the one who believes in Me will also do the works that I do.”
During Jesus’ ministry He not only told His followers how to love and care for others, He showed them by the example of His life.
Jesus tells His disciples and us that He will ask God to send “another” Advocate to be with His followers: The Spirit of Truth.
The Spirit of Truth will abide in those who believe in Him, and they/we will abide in Him.
Jesus tells His disciples and us that the Spirit will teach us and remind us of His words and deeds.
The Holy Spirit teaches us and reminds us of the love, grace and presence of God in our world, our community, our church and our lives.
We are reminded that we are not alone. God is with us.
It is by the power of God through the Holy Spirit that we are empowered to move and act in our community and world.
We are reminded of who we are and to Whom we belong. We are reminded that when life and the world around us become unbearable and overwhelming, we need not fear.
To know and experience the Holy Spirit is to know and experience Jesus. And, as Jesus has told us in this passage, when we know and experience Him, we know and experience God.
When we know God, when we experience the love and grace of God, we are compelled to respond to God’s unconditional love for us by doing the work of God on earth.