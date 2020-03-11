While driving in San Antonio, usually on some journey with a purpose and a list of things to do, I sometimes see a billboard that catches my attention.
This billboard is all white. With two words in utterly plain black print. “Think God.”
The first time I saw it, I glanced briefly and wondered what the gimmick was. Who was trying to sell me some thing or some group? But I noticed.
As time has gone on, and I see it on occasion I have all kinds of thoughts.
Whoever it is who has bought the billboard on a busy commercial stretch of the freeway wasn’t trying to tell me what to think or where to think it or with whom to think it.
Instead of being defensive about some other church having an advertising budget like that, I feel grateful for the nudge.
The nudge I clearly need since my reaction comes from a shopping frame of mind or an attitude of competition.
I also just feel grateful to know there is someone who offers the reminder with no strings attached.
A word to bring an open moment in the heart of any person in any frame of mind for God to be present in a driving-around-place in the middle of life.
Sometimes, I just realize I need to quit thinking so much……and think God. It is all we need, especially in the Lenten season we are beginning.
We are called to recall our sins. To pray for forgiveness and amendment of those ways we break with God and to ask for help to do these things.
To remember His life and sacrifice and to give thanks for the eternal life we receive with Him. To study and read those who share the journey of life.
But mostly, I wonder if God’s main call is to keep Him in our minds and hearts as much as we can. To think God.