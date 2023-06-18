Then Jesus again spoke to them, saying, “I am the Light of the world; he who follows Me will not walk in the darkness, but will have the Light of life.” (John 8:12 NASB)
Recently, as I was taking a morning walk, I noticed at one point my shadow in front of me. The great light that governs the day, the sun, was behind me, which caused my body to cast a shadow. When I turned the corner, my shadow was cast to one side of my body. The next turn caused my shadow to be seen on the other side of my body. No matter which way I went, the sun was around me.
I began to rejoice as I thought that the Creator of the sun was always around me. There is comfort in knowing that Jesus, the Light of the World, ensures His presence is always around us. No matter where we go, God’s presence is around us. Walking in the Light helps us make it through desperate times. It gives us hope and help when times are dark inside of us. The Light of the world makes things clear and visible. Jesus reveals and exposes things we cannot see from a human perspective.
There is a hymn that says it best. The words of the chorus say,
“Walk in the light, beautiful light, come where the dewdrops of mercy shine bright.
“Oh shine all around us by day and by night, Jesus is the light of the world.”
Oh, the joy of knowing that wherever we are, whatever we are going through, no matter how dark and dismal life gets, the Light of the world is present with us. But to those who do not walk in the Light of the world, even good moments can be void of joy. And when life gives them dark moments, the darkness seems unbearable.
Let me encourage you to make sure you walk in the Light of Jesus’ grace and mercy.
