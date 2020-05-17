We are never alone, God is with us

One of my favorite images of Jesus is that of Jesus as a shepherd, like we find in Psalm 23.
A shepherd: a caretaker, a provider, a protector, a comforter. One who gets right down in the thick of it with us. One who faces danger with us, who braves the storm to be with us.
This is a message we need to remember as we deal with COVID-19 and the necessary changes to our lives, not to mention the fear of returning to “business as usual” too soon.
We might be afraid for our own well-being and the health of those we love.
But “The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want.” In our fear, anxiety, frustration and confusion, God is with us.
We are never alone. We are not guaranteed that bad things will never happen, but this Psalm reminds us that in the midst of those trials, God is with us. We are never alone.
As we continue to stay in our homes, perhaps gripped by fear, maybe even suffering from the effects of the virus, we should know that Jesus Christ, who is the Good Shepherd, will pick us up and carry us in our moments of greatest need.
Our God is not distant and uncaring but comes near to share our pain.
Because Jesus has destroyed death, we can face anything knowing that, in the end, God’s love is stronger than anything – even death.
Fear is a healthy response to the threats we face. But we can, by God’s grace, face our fears so that our lives and our hearts are ruled by hope and love, not by fear.
We should take care to stay at home to slow the spread of disease, for that is how we can show love for our neighbors.
But in our homes, we should remember two lessons that the Good Shepherd shows us.
God’s love, in the end, is stronger than whatever we face, and we are never alone.