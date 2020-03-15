Once again, the season of Lent is upon us, and Easter is just around the corner.
This is an exciting part of the year for most because spring is just around the corner, and we look forward to new beginnings, new life and new promises of joy.
Perhaps this is a good time to reflect inwardly and evaluate where we are in life and, more importantly, where we are with God and our walk with others.
After all, Jesus said the two greatest commandments were to love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul and with all your mind and your neighbor as yourself.
Our Lord even linked the two as inseparable by saying the “neighbor” part is like the “God” part. But it does come with one little catch – love yourself!
Now at first this may sound a bit conceited, or at the very least selfish, but Jesus does say to love your neighbor as yourself, so it stands to reason that we must indeed love ourselves, right? Why? Because He first loved us!
He gives this clarity in John 13:34 where He says that we should “love one another; as I have loved you.”
The bottom line is Jesus loves every one of us so much that He gave up His heavenly home to dwell among us. And, if that’s not enough love, He gave His very life in our place to reconcile us with God. Why? Again, the answer is because He so loves us!
Now, putting this into practical use isn’t easy if we listen to the world’s advice. That is, to simply accept ourselves as we are in all our humanness. I am not talking about the type of ‘self-acceptance’ kind of love the world may teach – the Hollywood version if you will.
This kind of love merely glosses over our inadequacies and even our sins by way of accepting them as the basis of who we are.
What I am talking about is seeing ourselves as God sees us, accepting ourselves as redeemed people.
You see, we cannot be satisfied by simply thinking positively about ourselves to make us feel worthy. This isn’t a lasting feeling. It is not satisfying for long.
There will always be yet another sin that places guilt upon our shoulders and causes us to slump back down.
We are accepted by God, not because we are worthy, but because Christ is worthy. Paul puts it this way in Romans 3:23-24, “for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God, being justified freely by His grace through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus”.
We are justified through His redemptive grace. That is, of course, if we first accept what God did for us by way of accepting His Son. This is what changes us and allows us to see ourselves differently. God loves me!
Now, if we start to realize that we are who we are because God loves us, then the loving our neighbor part falls into place as we begin to see others also as God sees them.
Perhaps the flaws and inadequacies we might have honed into before don’t seem quite so obvious to us anymore.
Maybe, just maybe, we begin to find it easier to forgive others that have sinned against us. Perchance, we may even find ourselves helping others through their own trials and difficulties that we looked down on or turn blind eye to before?
I think this is what Christ had in mind when He gave us this commandment to love one another. It is a decision we make that allows Christ to shine through in an otherwise dark world, a decision to let Him live through us.
This is the Gospel, the Good News, the Easter Message! Amen.