Peace to you and your family. May the purpose of God be found in you, may you always have joy over flowing.
I just finished the evening news and like most days it was not really new news, it was ongoing news. My heart goes out to those who are affected by severe weather, hate, lack of food and the many that are under spiritual wars. The news this evening finished with an elderly woman of 100 years young giving us a culmination of those 100; it was to wake up with a purpose.
What I heard was not to develop a new purpose every day; but, to have a purpose that makes us part of the solution, not part of the problem. So what’s your purposeful life look like?
I also heard a radio evangelist pose the question, do we expect to see Jesus everyday or any day now? He went on to say that he saw Jesus in people and in the moments of the day he was looking for Jesus. He was looking for Jesus. Isn’t that what we should be doing? After all, we are believers in Christ. He is our Lord and Savior, right? We believe that scripture is inspired by God and is infallible, true and purposeful. Jesus is coming again. Are you looking for Him?
“Immediately after the tribulation of those days the sun will be darkened, and the moon will not give its light, and the stars will fall from heaven, and the powers of the heavens will be shaken.
“Then will appear in heaven the sign of the Son of Man, and then all the tribes of the earth will mourn, and they will see the Son of Man coming on the clouds of heaven with power and great glory.
“And he will send out his angels with a loud trumpet call, and they will gather his elect from the four winds, from one end of heaven to the other.” (Matthew 24:29-31)
So the question in this letter is, is this part of your purpose for each day, waiting expectantly, being about the Father’s business?
There are a lot of books on the shelves that have purpose in the title; but, there is one in the Bible that gives more insight to purpose than all the new age writers can muster. It’s the book of James. Many scholars agree this is the half brother of Jesus.
James doesn’t ride the coattail of Jesus and say look at me. Instead right off the bat in verse 1 James declares that he is a bond servant of God and of the Lord Jesus Christ. A bond servant, not a slave, someone who chooses to be in obedience. James is practical instead of doctrinal or apologetic; yet, James does contain theological statements. God is “ the Father of lights, with whom there is no variation, meaning that He is creator and is unchangeable. Jesus is coming again.
James’ major theme is faith and works. Purpose for the day starts with God - everyday, yesterday, today and tomorrow. And, having faith in the providence of God and working out our salvation.
Faith must work, it must produce, it must inspire action and it must wait patiently for the coming of the Lord. A purposeful life well... it’s all about God. What is God asking of you today?