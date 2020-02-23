“No, the Lord has told us what is good. What he requires of us is this: to do what is just, to show constant love, and to live in humble fellowship with our God.” – Micah 6:8
A teenager wanted to make his parents happy with him. So, he brought his mother a bouquet of flowers and cut the lawn for his dad.
The parents said, “Thank you,” and that was it. The teenager was puzzled by the response because he was expecting more from his parents.
The teenager asked his parents, “Are you happy with what I did for you?” “Are you pleased with me?” The parents said, “Those were some nice gestures.”
The parents went on, “But if you want to please us, you can start by treating your younger brother and sister with respect.”
What God requires to be pleasing unto Him is not a lot of material things or money. It is not the sacrificing of things in His honor.
God does not need material things because He is the Creator of all things.
We offer sacrifices to God because we are sorrowful for our sins or are seeking something from Him.
The prophet Micah informs us what God says pleases Him. What pleases God is how we treat others.
If you want to please God, there are three things you can do.
Pleasing God requires us to do what is just and fight for justice for all.
Being just means we treat everyone with fairness. We stand up for people who are being mistreated by those in power.
It is not about merely talking about justice but actively being just ourselves. God is pleased when we do what is right to others.
Next, God is pleased when we show mercy or constant love to others.
Showing mercy to others means we carry through on our commitment to meet others needs.
When we see someone in need, we should be motivated by the love for humanity to help them but not for show or the applause of others.
Lastly, God is pleased when we avoid being arrogant and not thinking too highly of ourselves. God opposes the arrogant but blesses the humble.
If we want to please God, we should be active in doing what is right to others, we should help those in need without looking for applause or judging others’ conditions, and we should constantly live with humility.