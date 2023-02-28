“I’m bored. There’s nothing to do!” Ever hear that from your kids? What’s your response? But I’ve been there, a lethargy engulfs you. Yes, there’s plenty to do - but nothing you want to do. Or what you want to do is just not possible right now.
Even though you have the resources available, where every whim can be fulfilled, people still fall prey to this condition. Solomon, given riches beyond his imagination, wisdom beyond compare, honor, glory and reputation that boggled the minds of men still writes “Meaningless, meaningless, everything is meaningless.” (Ecclesiastes 1:2) “All things are wearisome, more than one can say.” (Eccles. 1:8) “I have seen all the things that are done under the sun; all of them are meaningless, a chasing after the wind. (Eccles. 1:14)
That’s how a man of wealth, knowledge, wisdom and honor says, “I’m bored.” Everyone of us has wished for the three magic wishes, the genie in the bottle, the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow, or winning the lottery, but we need to realize that having, getting, possessing “whatever” doesn’t solve all our problems.
Solomon goes on to say wisdom itself is not enough. (Eccles. 1:13) Wisdom/knowledge is not a guarantee for success or happiness. However, he finds that works are not enough, as well. (Eccles. 2:17-28) Life is more enjoyable if your work is enjoyable and it provides for you and your family. It can be excruciating if you don’t like it and destructive if it’s all you enjoy.
Money is not enough (Eccles. 2:10-11). A study on lottery winners showed that a great percentage are broke shortly after their wins. Pro athletes can be found living on the streets after they leave their sport. They had amassed millions but they didn’t have the joy in their lives that they desired.
On the other side of the coin there are the stories of those who lived in abject poverty; but, after their death it was discovered they had massive amounts of money.
Laughter and pleasure are not enough. (Eccles. 2:1-11) After pursuing pleasure I found the end result was meaningless. I also found power was not enough. Although I bought, I acquired, I denied myself nothing, I hated life. (Eccles 2 :17)
What is enough? Eccles. 12:13-14 tells us it is best to begin when young and persist to the end. Start with God. End with God. It is contentment with what we do have, whether it’s little or much, easily obtained or hard to come by. It is having a right relationship with the Creator when our day is done.