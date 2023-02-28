World Day of Prayer, to be observed on Friday, March 3, is a global ecumenical movement led by Christian women who welcome all to join in prayer and action for peace and justice.
This year’s event will be a luncheon held at 11:30 a.m. in the St. John’s Fellowship Hall, located at 251 N. Market Street in Goliad.
Call the church office (361-645-3330) or Christy Paulsgrove (361-722-9424) to let them know if you think you will be attending so that they may estimate how many to prepare for.
See the event on Facebook @StJohnsGoliad for more information or email stjohnsgoliad@gmail.com.