Remember Goliad Paddling Race set for Oct. 8

The final event of the four-leg San Antonio River Basin Paddling Race Series will be the Remember Goliad Paddling Race on Saturday, Oct. 8.
The San Antonio River Authority, together with the San Antonio River Foundation, launched the 2022 San Antonio River Basin Paddling Race Series this spring.
The Remember Goliad Paddling Race will take place on the Goliad Paddling Trail and the finish line will be in Goliad. The race will start at 11 a.m.
The 16-mile Remember Goliad Paddling Race is the longest of the paddling races in the San Antonio River Basin Race Series.
The race will be on the Goliad Paddling Trail from the Riverdale access point to the Ferry Street access point.
The Riverdale access has a small parking lot and limited space along the county road to drop off paddling equipment.
Participants are encouraged to be dropped off with their equipment at the Riverdale access point to stage for the race and have their support crew immediate go to either the U.S. Highway 59 access point to meet the racers at the checkpoint location or to the parking area near the Branch River Park to wait for and meet the participants at the finish line takeout point.
Participants who do not have a support crew can drop off their equipment at the Riverdale access point (it will be watched by race staff) and then go to the parking area near the Branch River Park, where a shuttle bus will provide service back to the Riverdale access point.
During the online registration process, participants will be required to inform the San Antonio River Authority race organizers if they plan to utilize the shuttle bus service. An awards ceremony with prizes for the top three finishers in each category will be held following the race at 5 p.m. at Branch River Park, where a community event will be held from noon to 6 p.m., including live music, food trucks, and other activities.
Goliad Market Days, which is an open-air market held around the Goliad Courthouse Square, is also taking place on Oct. 8.
Following are the race’s solo divisions:
• Women’s Unlimited: No craft specification for this category except that the craft can only be powered by human muscle, is limited to one female participant, and no inflatable crafts will be allowed.
• Women’s USCA C-1: Maximum length 18’6”, minimum width 14 3/8% of length at the 4” waterline. Minimum bow height 15.5”, minimum stern height 11.5”, depth at center 11.5”. Limited to one female participant with single blade paddles (no rudders).
• Men’s Unlimited: No craft specification for this category except that the craft can only be powered by human muscle, is limited to one male participant, and no inflatable crafts will be allowed.
• Men’s USCA C-1: Maximum length 18’6”, minimum width 14 3/8% of length at the 4” waterline. Minimum bow height 15.5”, minimum stern height 11.5”, depth at center 11.5”. Limited to one male participant with single blade paddles (no rudders).
Following are the race’s tandem divisions:
• Mixed Tandem Unlimited: No craft specification for this category except that the craft can only be powered by human muscle and is limited to two participants (one male and one female).
• Tandem Unlimited: No craft specification for this category except that the craft can only be powered by human muscle, is limited to two participants, and no inflatable crafts will be allowed.
• USCA C-2: Participants may use either a Competition Cruiser with a (4/32) maximum length 18’6”, minimum width 14 3/8% of length at the 4” waterline, minimum bow height 15.5”, minimum stern height 11.5”, depth at center 11.5” or a Pro Boat with a (3/27) maximum length 18’6”, minimum width 27” at the 3” waterline, minimum bow height 15”, minimum stern height 10”, minimum depth at center 10”, minimum gunwale width 33”. Either craft option is limited to two participants with single blade paddles (no rudders).
Visit sariverauthority.org to register.
•Information from San Antonio River Authority Marketing & Communications•