GOLIAD – From the celebration of receiving a historical marker in August 2019 to the challenges posed by COVID-19 to learning that thousands of dollars are needed for repairs, members and friends of Mount Moriah Baptist Church have experienced an eventful year.
The church, founded in 1884, has a rich history in the community and was originally founded by six local families as Free Mission Baptist Church of Goliad.
Although COVID concerns have disrupted the meeting schedule, Pastor Terry Glover still visits with church members regularly via phone, and tithes and offerings are still collected each Sunday at the church. Located at 204 E. Oak St. not far from Goliad Elementary School, the church building is already in the midst of repairs, but others still await.
“We’re still working on that,” said Glover. “What our problem is — we’ve never done anything through a loan, but the cost of these repairs is much more than we originally thought.”
The need for repairs was first discovered when it was noticed that bricks were leaning outward on one side of the church.
“We had a structural engineer come out, and he said (the building) is not compromised, but he recommended we should fix it,” Glover said.
After further investigation, what was once thought would be a simple fix turned out to be much more complicated ... and far more expensive.
“We had to take the wall off, the roof off and the ceiling,” Glover said. “We’ve spent about $20,000 so far, and we’re looking at getting a loan for $25,000 that would cover the rest of the work.
“We’ve got the roof back on. At one point you could have climbed up and looked down into the church.”
The church has never needed a loan in the past, and members have provided for all of the church’s needs as those needs arose — until the major repair work was necessary.
The only fundraiser for the church had been an annual fish fry on Good Friday, but this year’s event had to be canceled because of COVID.
Despite the challenges, Glover said the church will move forward seeking to do the Lord’s work and spread His blessings.
“I’ve been (at Mount Moriah) four years, and it’s God who led me there,” he said. “We believe in God and trust him, and we will be back. We continue serving God and lifting up His holy righteousness.”
