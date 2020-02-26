Republican Women host candidates ahead of early voting

GOLIAD – Early voting is underway ahead of the March 3 primary election.
The Spirit of Goliad Republican Women Feb. 10 hosted its 2020 Candidate Forum, in which many of the GOP hopefuls appearing on the ballot introduced themselves to some of the voters.
Rey Gonzalez is running to unseat longtime Democratic 34th District U.S. Representative Filemon Vela. Gonzalez asked for both donations and prayer, especially against the Democrat machine that is Cameron County.
“Cameron County has so much vote power that it overwhelms all of the vote power of the entire district,” he said.
Another newcomer looking to unseat a longtime politician is Lt. Col. Vanessa Hicks-Callaway (U.S. Army - Retired), who is running against Republican incumbent Geanie W. Morrison. Hicks-Callaway summarized her platform as pro God, pro gun and pro legal immigration. She said that if the Republican party wants to survive it must be open to doing things differently.
“If we as a party don’t start doing things different, then we stand the risk of falling under one party rule,” Hicks-Callaway said.
Morrison was not present but had Jackie Gloor as her proxy. Gloor said that if Morrison wins and Texas stays red, that the representative could become Texas’ first woman house speaker. She also said that it is important to keep Morrison in place with redistricting on the horizon.
“If we don’t have a very strong rural representative, we could get swallowed up by Corpus Christi or San Antonio,” Gloor said.
Local races
Locally, Precinct 1 Commissioner Kenneth Edwards faces a primary challenge from Tony Garcia. Edwards recalled his experience of his first year in office in 2017 when he had both a deficit budget and Hurricane Harvey with which to contend.
“We had a really large deficit budget when I got in,” Edwards said. “But we whittled it away.”
In precinct 3, three challengers are trying to unseat Mickey White.
“I’ve done everything I can to cut taxes and cut expenses,” he said.
John Creech, a former EMS administrator said, “I know we don’t have a lot of money, but we need to spend our money wisely.”
Kirby Brumby, the current county sheriff, said voters needed to elect someone who is going to be at commissioners meetings – especially budget meetings.
Glenn Pitts, who admits he has no prior experience with a lot of the duties of commissioner said, “I don’t know how to build a road, but I bet I can find out.”
Further down the ballot, when it comes to constables, newcomers are running in precincts 1 and 2. John Pape is facing Joseph San Miguel in precinct 1 while Virginia Post and Daniel Canfield are opposing each other in precinct 2.