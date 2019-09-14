GOLIAD – School district board members Monday rejected the latest contract proposal from Goliad Sheriff Kirby Brumby for a school resource officer (SRO).
Earlier the same day, at the commissioners court session, Brumby read into the record part of his most recent proposal.
At a previous court session, Brumby told commissioners the negotiations with GISD were stalled, warning the court that without progress GISD “might not have a SRO officer this school year.”
The original contract – which expired in 2018 and has since been carried over on a month-by-month basis – concerns salary payments for SRO Mike Krucenski.
Under the original contract, the county billed GISD for 75 percent of Krucenski’s time based on a nine-month school year. The rest of the time, he works as a sheriff’s deputy.
Negotiations for a new contract occurred last month when Brumby, Sheriff’s Capt. John Pape, GISD Superintendent Dave Plymale and GISD Board President Brandon Huber met at La Bahia Restaurant.
According to Plymale, the negotiations seemed on track and productive.
For instance, GISD bookkeepers reported that instead of billing GISD for 75 percent of the SRO salary, the district had been billed for 100 percent. Pape conceded the mistake, blaming the error on the turnover in county administrations.
But, on July 22, Pape mailed Plymale a letter indicating that Goliad County Judge Mike Bennett has asked Pape to provide Plymale with an updated SRO intelocal agreement that upped GISD’s salary requirements to 90 percent.
“I was blindsided,” Plymale said.
The letter justified the increase because of “operation changes” and “a change in the county’s executive officer, (that)Judge Bennett thought (the changes) should be memorialized in this agreement.”
Bennett told commissioners the situation was simple. GISD, he said, should pay for what (services and equipment) it uses. “It’s as simple as that.”
Precinct 1 County Commissioner Kenneth Edwards and Precinct 4 County Commissioner David Bruns said they favored the original 75 percent arrangement. “We’re talking about the safety of our kids,” Edwards said.
In the new proposed contract Brumby delivered to the court Monday, the SRO salary was returned to the 75-25 percent formula.
The court approved the contract and both Brumby and Bennett signed it and delivered it to Playmale in time for Monday evening’s board meeting.
Brumby was adamant that GISD was not negotiating with the court. “This is my budget; GISD is negotiating with me. I then turn the contract over to the court for approval,” he explained.
In a text message, Bennett criticized the Advance-Guard Press’ coverage of the negotiations, saying, “I have not been involved with this process.”
However, in Pape’s July 22 letter to Plymale, Bennett’s name appears three times in a three-paragraph letter.
At Monday’s court session, Bennett – who hired a local contractor with a handshake for a $50,000 renovation of a Memorial Auditorium restroom – said, “Contracts are resolved in writing; it’s the only way.”
In presenting Brumby’s latest proposal to the GISD board, Plymale took exception to four points.
•This agreement ... will expire of Dec, 31, 2020. “This is in the middle of the school year,” he said.
•The SRO would work for GISD from Sept. 1 through May 31. “Our school year’s started before Sept. 1,” he noted.
•GISD shall be billed for the SRO deputy throughout the calendar year in a prorated basis at the 75-25 percent ratio for the time the SRO ... works for GISD or the sheriff’s office. “This contradicts what is said about his working from Sept. 1 to May 31,” Plymale said.
•The sheriff’s office will provide fuel, maintenance and necessary repairs for the SRO vehicle on a 75-25 ratio. Plymale interprets this as meaning GISD will be responsible for the entire year, fearing that if, in the summer, the SRO blew an engine, GISD would be expected to pay 75 percent of the cost of a replacement.
“That’s what he (Brumby) expects us to do,” Plymale said.
“And this is why the county still owes us a little less than $34,000 for overbilling?” Trustee Steve Wimberly asked.
“You’ve had no contact or communication with the county about that?” Huber asked Plymale.
“No communication,” he replied. “We’re still in negotiation, just passing documents back and forth.”
“We’re willing to compromise on some things,” Huber said, if somebody was just willing to come talk with us. The bottom line is communication.”
Plymale told the board he wanted the final SRO agreement to be a one-year contract. “This will give us time to research other options,” he said, including the district’s creating its own police force or arming teachers and staff.
“Meanwhile,” Plymale said, he would return the proposed contract and outline his concerns. “We’ll keep working on it.”
Bill Clough is the Goliad editor at the Advance-Guard Press and can be reached at 361-645-2330, or at goliad@mySouTex.