Roadway damaged only days after rehab complete

Editor's note: This story appeared in the May 28 edition of the Goliad Advance-Guard. While the street has been repaired, the driver and company responsible have not been identified.
GOLIAD – The proverbial paint had not even dried, and a heavy truck making a U-turn had already damaged the street in front Dairy Queen.
For some cities, this would be no more than a nuisance, but in Goliad, where street repair has been a long time coming, this is a setback in an effort that already will take five years.
The street in question is a short stretch of South Washington Street next to Dairy Queen.
Earl Henning, who heads the street department, said that they had hoped to get video of the driver but, as of yet, don’t have any identifiers.
“They pulled in. Got out. Went inside and got a burger,” Henning said describing the available video. When they left, they made a hard left U-turn which dug one of the tires from the 18-wheeler, that was hauling pipe, into the street.
“That is why the road got ate up a bit there,” he said.
Mary Gleinser, alderwoman, asked, “Can we send them a bill for that?”
The Mayor Trudia L. Preston reminded, “If we can find them.”
The question, though, is why the road didn’t hold up.
“We have a one year warrant starting May 7,” Henning said. The damage, he said, “is not due to faulty street work,” according to what he is being told.
“It sounds like we should have done that strip of road with concrete,” said Mary Burns, alderwoman. “It is a moot point now. We have done what we have done.”
The city did just this for a short stretch of East Garden Street by Whataburger where heavy trucks would be frequently be turning from the parking lot. The concrete is able to better withstand the weight of the trucks and the gauging that can occur when they make sharp turns.
“We are looking at putting no U-turn signs out there,” Henning said referring back to South Washington Street. “We cannot put ‘no parking signs’ because there is no room in the Dairy Queen parking lot for trucks with cattle trailers.”
Burns suggested that signs also be added to direct these trucks down Washington Street and then onto End Street for access back to the highway.
Of course, any adherence to signs would require enforcement by deputies.
“What we would have to do is put the sign there and get our law enforcement to back us up and give tickets for doing U-turns.”
However, concern was noted by some of those on the council if deputies would enforce the directive of the signs.
