BEEVILLE – Faith Elizabeth Rodriguez, of Goliad, was inducted into Coastal Bend College’s Rho Lambda chapter of Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) Thursday, Nov. 14, at CBC Beeville.
PTK is an international academic honor society that promotes scholarship among two-year college students. PTK provides students with the opportunity to develop a specific skill set focused on honor, leadership and service.
To be eligible for PTK membership, students must successfully complete 12 credit hours and maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
Once a student has successfully completed all specified requirements, they are invited to join CBC’s Rho Lambda chapter of PTK.