GOLIAD – Roy Boyd is running for office in the November 2020 election.
“This is something that’s been brewing for seven or eight years,” he says.
Boyd, who is 44, filed the necessary treasury information with the county clerk in 2017.
“I’m running on the Republican ticket,” he says.
His running is the latest step in a career timeline that began in 1993 when he decided to attend a police academy in lieu of college.
He joined the Victoria Police Department in 1994; by 2012 he was assigned as interim police chief and joined the Victoria Sheriff’s Office two years later. He now is second in command at the Victoria Sheriff’s Office.
Running for Goliad sheriff is not a new idea.
“During the last election cycle, I was asked to run. But I didn’t,” he says.
“When I retired from the Victoria Police Department, Sheriff T. Michael O’Connor and I “had a list of things we wanted to accomplish. They weren’t finished. I wasn’t going to leave until those projects were finished.”
In his 26 years of law enforcement experience, Boyd:
•Awarded his Master Peace office certification.
•Attended the FBI National Academy.
•Was elected as director of Chief Deputies Association of Texas.
•Attended Drug Enforcement Agency Undercover Narcotics Investigative School.
•Was graduated from the FBI Sniper School.
•Graduate of the Leadership Command College.
Equally pertinent to today’s domestic terrorism times, he is certified by the FBI for his specialization in terrorism and border issues.
“Drug enforcement is priority one,” Boyd says. “Drugs are the root cause of most crime that we deal with. The addiction to drugs is the driver of most property crimes and much of the violence, regardless of where we live.”
While at the Victoria Police Department, he was involved in obtaining more than 200 felony indictments against drug dealers in just over two years.
“I think I have a vast array of experience. If elected, I’ll come in with a fresh perspective.”
Boyd, whose campaign is backed by an endorsement by Sheriff Kirby Brumby, says, “I have been humbled by the response of those who I have visited about running.”
At press time Tuesday, according to the county clerk, no one else has filed the necessary paperwork for running against Boyd.