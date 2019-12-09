GOLIAD – Three rural Lutheran churches have joined together in Christian ministry. Within this co-op of country congregations are St. Luke’s of Schroeder, Zion of Arneckeville and Martin Luther of Coletoville. During this year’s holiday worship season of Advent, St. Peter’s of Ander will also be a part of the fellowship for three Advent services each Wednesday during the month of December.
Each week, the host church will provide a Soup and Sandwich supper at 6:30 p.m. followed by devotions at 7:30 p.m. The devotions will focus on the various stars that appear in the Bible and how they direct one’s attention to the glory of God and the coming of the Savior, Jesus the Christ.
The schedule is as follows:
Dec. 4 – The Seven Pointed Star of Creation at Zion Lutheran in Arneckeville; Dec. 11 – The Four Pointed Star of Sacrifice at St. Luke’s Lutheran in Schroeder; and Dec. 18 – The Six Pointed Star of David at Martin Luther Lutheran in Coletoville.
The Reverend Anne Kolmeier and the Rev. Dr. Paul Kirchner, pastors, will preside and preach.
The co-op will also conduct Christmas Eve services, Dec. 24, as follows:
3 p.m. at St. Luke’s; 5:30 p.m. at St. Peter’s Lutheran; 6 p.m. at Zion Lutheran; and 8 and 11 p.m. atMartin Luther Lutheran.
All community members are welcome to attend any of these fellowship and worship opportunities.