GOLIAD – The Goliad County Commissioners Court is scheduled to seek bids for work on the old emergency services building, but before then, steps will be taken to make certain the building is not contaminated with mold.
County Judge Mike Bennett and commissioners discussed plans for the building during a meeting on Oct. 26.
Pct. 4 Commissioner David Bruns said county personnel will get an inventory of the facility and then declare any property left inside to be salvage material, but he asked about the safety of the facility.
“I thought Jimmy (Schulze, the county emergency management coordinator) said we couldn’t go in that building,” Bruns said.
Schulze later asked that the commissioners and other personnel wait until testing is done before accessing the building.
Asbestos remediation was to be done after a contractor selection.
“I don’t know what’s in it,” said Pct. 2 Commissioner Alonzo Morales. “Maybe we could get three or four of us to go look and see what’s in it. Some of us could maybe use (some of the equipment left inside) or some other department could use it.”
Schulze told commissioners he would like to have someone verify that there are no toxic substances in the building.
“Before bids are awarded I want to make sure there’s no residue (of toxic mold or other contaminants),” Schulze said. “The problem I have with mildew, mold and bacteria is what’s left there stays there.
“If it’s black mold it will stay any place it’s at, and it can be there forever; it doesn’t go away. If there’s moisture anywhere, it’s going to stay there — period, in the walls or whatever.”
“I just have a concern if it’s in there – we have one guy that’s certified (to inspect such potential conditions) and take a couple of samples. He could tell us real quick” what the samples show.
If there are no toxic substances detected, Schulze said, the county will be able to do what it wants with the property.
Once the building is tested and renovation work is done, it will serve as the hub for Goliad County Rural Transit.
•josborne@mysoutex.com•