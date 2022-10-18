Goliad County commissioners approved salaries for elected officials for the 2023 fiscal year during their Sept. 12 meeting.
The 2023 fiscal year budget adopted by the commissioners did not include pay raises for elected officials.
The county judge’s salary will remain at $52,945 with a state supplement of $25,200.
County commissioners’ salaries will again be $47,774 with a $10,000 vehicle allowance and $600 telephone stipend.
The county attorney’s salary will be $50,159 with a $28,000 state supplement.
The county clerk/district clerk will be paid $49,939. Justice of the peace salaries will remain at $41,735. The justice of the peace in Precinct 1 will receive a $600 telephone stipend.
The county treasurer salary will be $47,471 and the county tax assessor-collector salary will be $49,940.
The county sheriff will be paid $52.945 and constables will have a salary of $18,094 with the Precinct 1 constable receiving a $600 telephone stipend.
