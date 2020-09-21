GOLIAD – The Goliad County Commissioners Court approved a new tax rate during a meeting held Sept. 8 after a debate on whether to give a raise to the county’s chief deputy treasurer resulted in a 3-2 vote against the proposal.
Commissioners approved a tax rate of .766516 per $100 property valuation for the 2020-21 fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1. The amount of revenue generated by this tax rate will be increased from the amount of revenue for 2019-20 because of an increase in property values.
Reaching the decision took a while because of concerns raised regarding giving two county employees possible salary increases.
Pct. 4 Commissioner David Bruns objected to two raises listed as part of the budget — for Jimmy Schulze, the county’s emergency management coordinator, and for Christina Hernandez, the chief deputy treasurer.
County Judge Mike Bennett reminded Bruns that the commissioners had already voted to approve a pay raise from $1,000 per month to $2,000 while a pandemic or disaster was impacting the county. He said that was reflected in the 2020-21 proposed county budget and noted that the salary had to be budgeted for a year, and that it was uncertain how long the COVID-19 crisis would remain in effect.
County Treasurer Bryan Howard had requested an increase of $2 or $2.50 per hour for the chief deputy treasurer, pointing out that her work load increased significantly when another position in the department was eliminated.
Howard read a letter from the chief deputy treasurer referring to a conversation she had with Pct. 1 Commissioner Kenneth Edwards, whom she said was opposed to giving her a raise because of his strong dislike for the county treasurer.
In the letter, Hernandez said she loved her job and was proud to serve the people of Goliad County, but that the job had become much more difficult when a position within her department was cut.
Bruns reaffirmed his decision against a salary increase.
“My reason is we have 100-something other employees who aren’t getting a raise” and that many of them were also facing an increased workload, he said.
“You could have given her $2.50 or $2 (an hour more) when you cut a $55,000 job,” Howard countered. He added that employees in the offices of justice of the peace precincts 1 and 2 had gotten raises without an additional workload.
“You’re picking who you like — picking who you like to make a decision and that is wrong,” Howard said.
Pct. 3 Commissioner Mickey White voiced his support for a raise for Hernandez.
“Y’all decide this and it’s nonsense — she does three times the work,” he said. “You gave two others a raise but you couldn’t give her one. This is not fair to that girl. I think we ought to give her a raise.”
Pct. 2 Commissioner Alonzo Morales also spoke against a raise for the chief deputy treasurer.
“The rest of the employees are not getting a raise so I’m not going to vote for it,” he said.
Edwards restated his position as well.
“Mr. Morales echoed my thoughts,” he said. “Giving her more money won’t make the workload (decrease). We’ve got to think about the rest of the employees.”
White pointed out that a county constable volunteered to give up her county insurance coverage so that Hernandez could get a raise “and you can’t do anything for her — that’s pathetic.”
The Commissioners Court approved the new tax rate by a 3-2 vote, with Bennett and White still arguing in favor of a raise for Hernandez, but Edwards, Morales and Bruns deciding the matter.