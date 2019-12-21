San Miguel running for constable

GOLIAD – Joseph San Miguel has announced he is running for Goliad County Constable Precinct 1.
A lifelong resident of Goliad County, after he was graduated from high school in 1990 he enlisted in the United States Army.
In 1996, he joined the Goliad Volunteer Fire Department and achieved the rank of lieutenant, captain and assistant chief.
He is a 1995 graduate of the Victoria College Police Academy and is a state-certified licensed peace officer. He has served as a Goliad County Reserve Deputy for eight years.
“I believe I can make a difference in our community by building a working relationship with the residents of Goliad County, as well as the Sheriff’s Office, fire departments, Emergency Medical Service and the Precinct No. 2 Constable’s office,” he says.
“I have been in the oil industry for 15 years,” he says. “He is the branch manager for Warrior Supply in Victoria.