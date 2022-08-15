The San Antonio River Authority (SARA) recently supported the Goliad County Fair Association’s construction of a new show barn and required water and wastewater infrastructure with $35,000 in community assistance funding.
SARA has provided assistance in the past to the Goliad community including the Goliad Paddling Trail, Angel of Goliad Trail, and park benches across the city of Goliad.
SARA contributed $35,000 toward the cost associated with the project’s water line to the building as well as the manhole and sewer line installation. The project’s wastewater infrastructure needs align with the River Authority’s mission to ensure water quality within the San Antonio River watershed.
“The River Authority was happy to assist with the construction of the new show barn” said River Authority Goliad County Board Member Alicia Cowley. “We have always prioritized clean water and gladly took the opportunity to safeguard water quality for this new development.”
The show barn, completed in March, is located next to the Goliad County Fair Association’s rodeo arena off U.S. Highway 183.
“The Goliad County Fair Association is grateful for the partnership and grant from the River Authority” said Goliad County Fair Association Secretary Lana Jarzombek. “This grant enabled us to get all the underground water piping done with the assistance of our city, county, and contractor efficiently.”
Information from San Antonio River Authority news release