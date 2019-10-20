GOLIAD – For the 29th year, Goliad will celebrate Hallowe’en Oct. 26 with Scare on the Square.
The festivities begin at 6 p.m. and continue until 9 p.m.
In addition to the usual attractions, this year’s celebration includes a fire dancer troupe.
Some events have a specific starting time:
•6 - 6:45 p.m. – children and pet costume contest registration.
•6:30 – trick-or-treating. “We are expecting a larger group of trick-or-treaters this year,” Keli Miller says.
•7 p.m. – Children costume judging.
•7:30 p.m. – pet costume judging.
Other traditional events include live entertainment, food and drinks, trick-or-treating and vending booths around the courthouse square and a tour of a haunted house.
All streets around the courthouse will be blocked. Miller, director of Main Street, the sponsor of the annual event, says all cars must be removed from the affected streets by 5:30 p.m.
Main Street is accepting booth applications through 5 p.m. Oct. 18. Vendors are responsible for booth materials – chairs, tables, extension cords, etc. Contact Miller at 361-645-3454 or email to keli.miller@goliadtx.net or fax application to 361-645-8315.
Those interested in being a haunted house volunteer (Main Street provides the costumes) should contact Johnna Gohmert at 361-649-4234.
The event is free.