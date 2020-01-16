GOLIAD – Current Victoria College students who plan to transfer to Texas A&M University or The University of Texas at Austin can apply for a 2020-21 VC Student Transfer Endowment Scholarship.
“This is an excellent opportunity to financially assist VC students who will be transferring to these respected universities,” said Susan Prukop, Victoria College Foundation development director. “The VC Student Transfer Endowment Scholarship was established to provide financial support for students who begin their higher education here, securing a strong foundation before transferring to these universities.”
The Victoria College Student Transfer Endowment Scholarship was established in 2000, with initial funding provided by the M.G. & Lillie A. Johnson Foundation. More than $125,000 in scholarships has been awarded.
Four $3,500 scholarships will be awarded to current Victoria College students who have been accepted either to Texas A&M University or The University of Texas at Austin for the Fall 2020 semester. Applicants must be current Victoria College students and have earned a minimum of 24 semester hours from VC by the end of the Spring 2020 semester to be eligible.
The deadline to apply is Friday, April 24.
For information or to apply, visit www.VictoriaCollege.edu/Scholarships or contact Prukop at 361-582-2419 or Susan.Prukop@VictoriaCollege.edu.