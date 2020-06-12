GOLIAD – Funding for the coming school year is made even more challenging with so many unknowns surrounding what COVID-19 precautions will need to be made.
On June 22 at 5:30 p.m., the public will get their chance during the trustee’s meeting to see just how the district plans to manage its estimated $15 million budget.
Until then, district leaders are continuing to wrangle with coronavirus concerns and the as yet unknown precautions that could come from the state.
“We are trying to be proactive in what we might spend,” said Dr. Stacy Ackley, Goliad ISD superintendent.
The state, he said, should be able to provide some relief to the school district if revenues fall short too because of the measures required to curb the spread of COVID-19.
“There are a lot of people without jobs that might not be able to pay taxes. There are small businesses that have closed,” Ackley said.
The drop in oil prices, a significant source of income for the state, will affect the amount of money coming in as well.
“There is a lot of lost revenue,” the district leader said.
The overall property values did rise this year by $69,185,183 to a value in January of $1,274,816,354.
The property values still went up because you are going off January,” Ackley said. “The hit is coming.
“I am not sure if it is going to be during this upcoming school year or not. This whole thing is going to interesting.”
The district is looking at dropping the total tax rate a couple of pennies compared to this past year — $0.9664 per $100,000 valuation to pay for operating the district and $0.135 to repay its debt.
This drop in the tax rate — $1.12 to $1.10 — still means that some residents will end up paying more because of rising property values.
The average home owner, based on the average taxable home value of $83,597, will pay $43 more in taxes this year.
All of this comes as the district looks at a school year with so many unknowns.
“There has been no guidance on how we are going to open,” Ackley said. “We also know in the back of our minds that we will be able to open but told to follow the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines.
“We may open and then shut down for a month in October.
“There are a lot of speculations out there and any one of those could happen at any time.
“We are working hard so that we do open school and we open regular.”
About $400,000 is budgeted this coming year to fund any additional COVID-19 expenses.
“Just because you pass a budget doesn’t mean you need to spend that budget,” Ackley said. “We always need to ensure we are justified in spending that money.”
He hopes to know more in about three weeks.
“Right now we are in the heart of summer school,” he said. That too is being done virtually if a student or their parent requests it.
For now, Ackley is limiting significant changes because of the uncertainty.
“As far as making changes to the budget, especially in the light of everything, we are going to leave it alone.”
There are still more cuts to make, though, as this budget still exceeds the expected income.
“You don’t outlive your means,” Ackley said. “That is bad business.”
Jason Collins is the editor at the Goliad Advance-Guard and can be reached at 361-343-5221, or at editor@mySouTex.com.