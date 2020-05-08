GOLIAD – It isn’t going to be a traditional graduation ceremony, but the school district is putting everything they have into this year’s commencement ceremony.
Planning began weeks ago with 10 teachers and 10 students coming together — a group already meeting to plan what would have been their more traditional ceremony — to figure out what would be best given the dangers of COVID-19.
An awards ceremony will be held May 14 at 10 a.m. for underclassmen and at 2 p.m. for seniors.
Senior scholarships will be awarded during a 5 p.m. ceremony.
“Each of those of ceremonies will be done virtually,” said Brandon Enos, high school principal. “We will do the best we can to make it like our regular ceremonies.”
The commencement ceremony will begin at about 7:30 p.m. May 22.
“We are going to do a parade that is going to start about 6:45 p.m.,” Enos said. “I talked to the mayor, and she is on board and fully supports us.”
The sheriff has pledged his deputies to direct traffic as the graduates drive in parade fashion through town. Each graduate is being encouraged to decorate their vehicles too.
“It will end, I don’t where it will start yet, but it will end at the stadium,” he said. “It is really a graduation procession, just all the way through the town.”
At the stadium, the graduates will drive, with as many people as they like in their vehicles, to a designated spot.
“Every student is going to have one vehicle — no trailers and no limousines. A suburban will be the maximum length,” Enos said.
What comes next is going to be partially a surprise and partially dependant on the status of COVID-19.
If the threat lessens and it is safe to do so, they will have the students, including Spark graduates, walk the stage, albeit safely distanced apart. If the threat remains, then the procession will be done prerecorded and broadcast onto large screens with prerecorded footage.
While some speeches will be prerecorded, some will be live depending on the circumstances.
“We will be planning surprises for them all the way through the ceremony,” Enos said.
The town is already starting to show some of these surprises. A banner along the highway announces the top 10 percent of the class, a display never done before this year.
“At the end of this week, we will have a whole bunch of banners show up on the square,” Enos said Wednesday, April 29. “The Class of 2020 parents did that.
“We are trying to make this meaningful and special.”
Tradition is important here, and Enos knows that the circumstances of this are limiting what they can do.
“No matter what we do, we are going to fall short,” he said. “We are trying to give the students the best we have.”
Students on the committee had hoped the school could still give them the graduation ceremony so time honored at the school.
“They wanted a traditional graduation,” Enos said. “They want to graduate on the field.
“We are doing everything we can to still make this happen.”
Enos understands. His daughter graduates this year, and he, too, had hoped for a traditional ceremony.
But, while not everyone can be at the graduation ceremony as a spectator, anyone with the internet can watch as this year it will be streamed in near real-time, including the prerecorded footage.
“We are hoping the committee will come out and support the parade and then fire up their computers and support the graduating class as they walk the stage,” he said. “This will actually be the best recorded gradation we will have ever had at Goliad.”
“The superintendent, the school board president, I spoke to them, and they are excited about the plans we have made.”
He adds they did consider a delay in graduation, but that, too, posed a problem.
“If we delayed it, it would not be whole graduating class. There are so many that could not come back.
“We thought it was a better idea as a committee to do the best we could do now.”
And, there is no telling if it was delayed until June, if it could even be held them
“Perhaps we didn’t get all the traditions we know about, but perhaps we are starting a few new ones ourselves,” Enos said.
Jason Collins is the editor at the Goliad Advance-Guard and can be reached at 361-343-5221, or at editor@mySouTex.com.