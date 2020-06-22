School plans to reopen like normal

GOLIAD – Goliad is planning to return to regular classes Aug. 12.
“We are going to open the school as we know school to be,” said Superintendent Dr. Stacy Ackley. “That is goal No. 1.”
Having students in their classrooms is important at all grade levels but essential for those at the elementary level.
“The older kids are more independent and stay at home or can go to work without being distracted,” he said.
The younger children, he said, need that face-to-face time with teachers as they learn the fundamentals like reading, math and writing.
The final decision will be up to the Texas Education Agency, though. It was TEA which ordered students to learn from home during the spring semester as a measure to slow the spread of COVID-19.
With summer sports training underway now and summer school upcoming, the state can see if the number of COVID-19 cases begins to rise.
“They are waiting to see how that goes,” Ackley said. “I think if we see some summer flare-ups, we are going to open up, but with some conditions.”
Those conditions could include a limitation on the number of students in a classroom.
Ackley is proposing, at least in the lower grades, to have additional support staff for teachers who would then have students spread through several classrooms.
In the high grades, those in grades 6-12, the schedule could be modified so that students attend every other week, working on their assigned work between class-times.
This scenario will get more complicated when the district runs out of classroom space. For help, Ackley said that he will turn to the churches, hoping that they have additional room for students to ensure each receives the time needed with teachers.
Ackley does not expect this scenario to require additional staff but would utilize those already employed.
“We would look to our educational aids,” he said adding that elective teachers would also be used. “It would be an adult who already works for the district,” he said.
Of course, TEA could require that schools remain closed or close mid semester depending on the number of coronavirus cases.
“We are planning on opening,” Ackley assured. “We are planning on opening full go.
“We are all in.
“If we do have to open with conditions, there would be no need to change the calendar because those kids would still get their minutes.”
He, like other superintendents, is asking that TEA “give us local control to make decisions that are best for our school and communities,” Ackley said. “That is what we are asking for — local control.
“A school in Harris County is not the same as the school in Goliad County.”
All of this, whether open, closed or somewhere in between, is for the safety of the students, and that is something Ackley said they are working to ensure.
The district recently purchased disinfectant foggers that can be used at all the schools to kill any lingering viruses and germs.
“It is like setting off a bomb,” he said. “You can fog buses, vehicles, hallways, restrooms and totally disinfect an area.
“We can do that on a daily basis.”
Ackley said that the students need to be back in classes this year.
“Our pre-K through third, we cannot afford to have them miss that much school,” Ackley said. “We need our students here.”
Jason Collins is the editor at the Goliad Advance-Guard and can be reached at 361-343-5221, or at editor@mySouTex.com.