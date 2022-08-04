Schroeder donating surplus of water to other county VFDs

The Schroeder Volunteer Fire Department has water to spare.
Sarah Estes, certification coordinator for the Schroeder VFD, applied for a grant with the National Volunteer Fire Council and on July 15 an Anheuser-Busch truck unloaded two pallets of 98 cases (2,352 cans) of water at the firehouse.
“They do a lot of grants for fire gear,” Estes said of the National Volunteer Fire Council. “I get random updates from them throughout the year.
“I was excited. There was actually not a whole lot of departments in Texas that applied for it and got it. I think a lot of departments need to apply for this kind of stuff more often.”
Estes, who has been in the volunteer firefighting service for 15 years, decided to share the 441 gallons of water with other Goliad County volunteer fire departments.
“We are going to keep a pallet for ourselves,” Estes said. “We’ll use the water for the fires we go to. Right now, we’re thinking about 25 cases per department.”
