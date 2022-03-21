The City of Goliad has started its search for a new city secretary/city administrator.
Members of city council discussed the search at its March 9 meeting.
Jill Shelton resigned from the dual position in February after just one month on the job.
“We are calling for applications but we are also going to see if we can hire someone from a temp agency right away,” Goliad Mayor Brenda Moses said. “There are many agencies with the Texas Municipal League that offer temp services as administrators and city secretaries.”
Moses said cities are required to have city secretaries or someone who is acting as a city secretary.
“We have somebody in the office doing the agendas and is kind of acting as the city secretary and filling in to make sure we the agenda is done and signed and the minutes are recorded.”
Also during the March 9 meeting, city council accepted the recommendation from the Goliad Planning and Zoning Commission to rezone property at the northeast corner of S. San Patricio Street and W. Franklin Street.
“We have a request for a retail facility there,” Moses said. “It’s going to front Highway 59, but they want it to back all the way to Franklin Street.”
Council also met in a special meeting on March 10 to approve repairs to a water line on Franklin Street.
