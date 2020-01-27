Searching for the needs

GOLIAD – Goliad Independent School District Assistant Superintendent Chris Ulcak Jan. 13 did the best he could to adopt an optimistic note when he delivered GISD’s report card from the Texas Education Agency.
Overall, the district earned a grade of B.
But, when it comes to the district’s success of teaching children with special needs, his optimism faded to frankness.
The TEA assessment was that GISD “needs ‘intervention’” – a change from the previous word “improvement.”
To emphasize the seriousness of the grade, Ulcak told the board “we have problems that have to be addressed.”
“This just isn’t a GISD problem,” Ulcak said in a later interview. “It’s statewide; it’s nationwide.”
Federal law expects children with disabilities to attend regular classes as much as possible. The TEA, which measures student achievement with a series of tests, expects children with learning disabilities to pass the same test as regular students, although the tests administered to learning disability students may use simpler language and other techniques to help them.
At GISD, the number of special-needs enrolled students total around 175, or 10 to 12 percent of the student body of 1,300 students. Statewide, according to the TEA, special-needs students number 500,000.
Leaning disabilities include: speech, intellectual, autism, physical, reading and math.
The grades of the affected students range from pre-K to high school. “In other words, they range from 3-year-olds to 22.”
The latest category, he says, is autism. “One in 63 students nationwide will be diagnosed as having autism,” he says.
Addressing the board Jan. 13, Ulcak told the trustees that the answer to raising the special-needs scores depends on increased personal attention – a challenge for GISD’s special-needs staff of five teachers out of about 100.
To clarify, because federal law requires special-needs students to attend regular classes, all Texas teachers are expected to not only teach their regular students but to instruct special-needs students as well. The five special-needs teachers administer additional support.
The need to provide more personal attention is exacerbated by the wide range of disabilities spread among the 175.
“You can have one student who is autistic who might have a high IQ but is in a wheelchair while another’s IQ may be in the high 60s. They each have specific needs,” Ulcak says.
Test scores by special-needs students resulted in GISD’s receiving a “needs improvement’ grade.
“Some of the students did not perform as well as we needed on the reading, math science, social studies and writing portions of the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) tests,” Ulcak explains.
“We had some weaknesses,” he says. “And, basically, these are exactly the same students in all these subjects.”
GISD, as in numerous school systems across the state, is caught in a tug-of-war between the need for more teachers to provide increased personal attention for special-needs students and budgetary restraints.“We have to live within our budget,” Ulcak says.
However, with the budget restrictions, Ulcak expects a better TEA report card next year,
“Remember, these were figures from last year.”
Among the personal-attention strategies already in place are greater and more frequent analysis of numerous spreadsheets that track a special-need student’s progress.
“You spot the weak spots and address them sooner,” Ulcak explains. “A lot of it is just shining a light on it, making sure that the student is making the progress. When we find a weakness, we re-teach it and re-teach it and re-teach it.”
Teachers often will approach the same subject from different directions.
“One time you will have them do it orally, the next time you may have them act it out, the next time you have them watch a video. We have to learn which technique works best with that student. Everybody’s unique.
“There is no magic pill here. It takes time and it takes money. It’s just hard work and data.”
