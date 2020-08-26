GOLIAD – Downtown Goliad has earned recognition for its promotion of the community and its businesses in recent years, and Main Street Goliad Director Keli Miller is hopeful that trend will continue this year.
The organization submitted its entries in several categories, including the Resiliency Award, Best Downtown Business, Best Commercial Interior, Best Renovation/Rehabilitation/Restoration and Best Traditional Event.
In 12 categories, the Texas Downtown Association received 104 entries — including five from Goliad.
One of these entries, which highlights the Goliad High School Class of 2020 senior graduation parade, was boosted with the assistance of a local photographer and parents. Miller said Robin Alaniz, who takes photos for the Goliad As I See It social media page, provided photos from the parade to help with the entry, as did family members of the graduates.
Read more in our weekly edition. Click to Subscribe or call 361-343-5226.