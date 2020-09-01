Sheriff cleared of contempt complaint

GOLIAD – In July, Goliad County Sheriff Kirby Brumby won a runoff race against John Creech for Precinct 3 County Commissioner, and, a month later, Brumby won another victory as a contempt of court allegation against him was dismissed by a state district court judge.
The accusation against Brumby was that he had released confidential grand jury docket information.
Titled a Motion for Contempt of Court and filed June 9, court records say that on May 22, the district attorney’s office faxed a copy of the grand jury docket, which would be scheduled for May 29, to the sheriff’s office.
“The docket contained information concerning a grand jury investigation into several Goliad County commissioners and a complaint against the County Judge, Mike Bennett.
“After receiving said docket, Kirby Brumby informed Judge Mike Bennett that he was on the grand jury docket for an investigation.”
