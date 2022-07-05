Sheriff, JP at odds over new law

Goliad County Sheriff Roy Boyd and Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Pat Calhoun are at odds over a new Texas law that was created to prohibit the release on personal bond of defendants charged with a violent offense.
The Damon Allen Act was signed into law in September by Governor Greg Abbott. The act was named after Damon Allen, a DPS Trooper who was murdered in the line of duty in 2017 by a violent criminal who was out on a $15,000 bond despite previous convictions of assaulting public servants.
A contentious disagreement between Boyd and Calhoun spilled over to the GCSO Facebook page on June 5, two days after GCSO deputies arrested five suspected undocumented immigrants and three suspected human smugglers in the county.
Five males and three females were charged with a combined 16 felonies, including engaging in organized criminal activity, and 10 misdemeanors.
After posting the arrests and the suspects’ mugshots on its Facebook page, the GCSO replied to a post with “Unfortunately, the Justice of the Peace gave all of the illegal aliens PR (personal recognizance) bonds and the smugglers were given a total of $5,000 each. That means they got out for $500. One of the cartel smugglers was roaming around Goliad on foot today after we were forced to release her. We will continue to do our part. The rest is out of our control.”
The post prompted the following response by Calhoun:
“Instead of acting like “mean girls” in Junior High, and putting all this out on Facebook without background, you might want to find out the facts!! There is a new law on the books called the Damon Allen Act which requires Magistrates to try and KEEP PEOPLE OUT OF JAIL!!! That is why we are now required to go through training and get permission from the DPS to look at criminal history on every defendant. IF there is no criminal history on them that indicates a danger to society, then let them out on minimal or personal bonds!! Grow up, quit playing little girl games, doing everything you can to elevate yourself and push everyone else down!!!”
Boyd and Calhoun met to discuss the matter but only seemed to grow further apart on their interpretations of the law.
In interviews with the Advance-Guard, Boyd said Calhoun is unqualified to be a justice of the peace and Calhoun accused Boyd of grandstanding for political gain. Calhoun also claimed the increase in arrests and charges made by the GCSO could be motivated by grant money from the state and federal grants.
“The whole issue is for every one of these illegals that are caught and convicted of a crime, federal grant money comes in,” Calhoun said. “Are we in this for justice or are we in it to make money? If we’re in this to make money, that makes us a cartel as far as I’m concerned.”
Social media spat
The GCSO Facebook post, which was still active as of June 24, includes among its 274 comments one from an account “Herman Bj Roe” claiming Calhoun was bitter over losing in the recent GOP primary runoff for the Precinct 1 justice of the peace office. Calhoun lost to Herman Roe II.
“I tried to avoid it,” Calhoun told the Advance-Guard of his Facebook response. “I have Facebook mainly to keep up with my Marine buddies and family and friends.”
Boyd defended the GCSO’s Facebook comments.
“He’s going to get away with everything he can get away with until he can’t get away with it,” Boyd said. “It’s an unfortunate situation. I think if the people of Goliad realized they had a justice of the peace who would side with organized crime over law enforcement based off of his personal opinions that it would probably be something they would not appreciate.”
Calhoun insisted he held no bitterness over his election defeat.
“Me? Sour grapes? No,” Calhoun said. “I am happy to be done with all of this, because no longer am I going to be on call and can’t leave the county every other week. I can work my businesses and see my grandkids. I have lived a life of service. I served 16 years in the Marines, I’ve served six years in my county. I’ve served enough.”
The law
Boyd claims Calhoun overreached his jurisdiction by determining the severity of the charges and granting the personal recognizance bonds.
“According to the law, that goes to the court in which the trial will be held,” Boyd said of the level of charges. “He is trying to be the judge and jury before we even get to court. That’s circumventing due process of the justice system. He’s replacing a part of the justice system with his own personal opinion. How could he know that if we don’t go to court and present the case? He is a justice of the peace, not the district court.”
“He said only the trial judge can make that determination,” Calhoun said. “And I had to politely inform him that, no, until that person is indicted, they’re in my jurisdiction. If you don’t want me to follow the law, that’s too bad for you, because I’m going to do what I need to do.
“I was appointed to use my judgment, my education, my training to follow the law. The law right now with the Damon Allen Act is that if they have no reason to be in the jail, then get them out. If they are not a danger to society or to themselves, get them out.”
Calhoun pointed to Art. 17.15 of the Code of Criminal Procedure that states a magistrate “has considerable discretion in setting bail and bond conditions, and deciding whether to require a bail bond or personal bond, as long as the magistrate applies Art. 17.15, including consideration of a Public Safety Report.”
“The defendants had not been indicted and, therefore, a district court did not have jurisdiction over the bail decisions,” Calhoun said.
“Just because the sheriff’s office says so-and-so is charged with a crime doesn’t necessarily make it so. There’s never a trial. Spending resources and time is the sheriff’s call. His job is law enforcement. But at the same time, there’s a lot of crime that goes on around here that is kind of not being addressed as much as it probably could be.”
Calhoun contends that the suspected undocumented immigrants aren’t participants in organized crime, but victims of it.
“I asked Roy how he knew they used a cartel to get over here,” Calhoun said. “These people aren’t gangbangers and members of MS-13. They’re people trying to find a living for themselves and their families.
“I have no problem holding the smugglers’ feet to the fire. The ones that are victims I think we are trying to classify as criminals. You can’t tell me that just because they came across the border that they’re participating in organized crime.”
Getting personal
Boyd said Calhoun went to the GCSO jail and “chastised” jailers after the arrests.
“He was telling them they’re wasting tax dollars by arresting these individuals,” Boyd said. “I told him that I did not think it was wise for him to come in and chastise people for doing their duty and that he would cause problems in the jail if that’s what he wanted to do.”
Boyd also questioned Calhoun’s competency as a justice of the peace.
“He does not study and know the law,” Boyd said. “For him to be making emotional, irrational decisions based off of his own personal beliefs, or whether or not he’s feeling hurt that day is circumventing the justice system.”
Calhoun is convinced that Boyd is priming himself for higher political aspirations.
“It is my personal opinion that it is done for political gain,” Calhoun said. “You’re paying out to feed, clothe, pay their doctor bills. We, the taxpayers, pick up all of that. There is some compensation that comes back in the form of grant money. But if we’re doing this for the money, what’s the difference between us and the cartel?”
Boyd said he issued a memo to the jail that Calhoun is not allowed to magistrate any offense under Article 1703 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.
“He has proven he is not capable of following the legal process, so I don’t trust him to do the right thing or the legal thing,” Boyd said.
Boyd said he has no other political aspirations.
“Some people have the totally wrong opinion that I want to run for something else,” Boyd said. “I have no intention of ever leaving. This is the last stop in public service for me.”
Boyd took offense to the GCSO being compared to a cartel.
“I find it absolutely disgusting that he would say that,” Boyd said. “These men and women are busting their butts every day and every night and putting their lives in danger while he’s at home sleeping peacefully or hanging out at his gun shop pretending to be working.”
