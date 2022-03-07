Three Goliad FFA members earned $30,000 in scholarship at the San Antonio Livestock Show & Rodeo Junior Shootout on Feb. 16-20 at the National Shooting Complex in San Antonio.
Sophi Wallek and Barrett Irwin, both Goliad Middle School stiudents, and Phin Wallek, a freshman at Goliad High School, each won $10,000 in scholarships.
“There were 1,057 shooters in total between 4-H and FFA,” said Nathan Hammack, FFA teacher at Goliad High School. “It is a pretty long contest because they shoot three different events plus shutoffs if they tie.”
The Goliad FFA members hung in there, battling tough competition and some cool, windy conditions.
Wallek took second place in modified trap competition, third place in sporting clays and placed highest overall for FFA boys. He earned three buckles, a $10,000 scholarship and various other prizes.
Phin’s sister, Sophie, won the modified trap competition, earning her a buckle, a $10,000 scholarship and prizes.
Irwin rounded out the group placing first in American trap for FFA boys and runner-up in the super sporting event. Irwin earned a buckle, a $10,000 scholarship and various other prizes.